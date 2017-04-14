Twins blast past the Tigers to end road trip with 11-5 win

After losing two straight and three of four, the Minnesota Twins (6-3) bounced back thanks to three home runs in an 11-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers (6-3), tying them atop the AL Central once again.

With Phil Hughes on the mound the Tigers scored one run in the first and the second, as Miguel Cabrera hit the first pitch he saw for his first home run in the opening inning, and Jose Iglesias had an RBI double to left field for the 2-0 lead.

But in the top of the third, the Twins battled back with the first of their three home runs.

Robbie Grossman, adjusting to his new role of DH drove a 1-0 pitch over the right field wall to drive in Brian Dozier and tie the game at two.

In the top of the fourth, the Twins tacked on another, when Eddie Rosario single to center scoring Jorge Polanco.

In the fifth, Tigers starter Jordan Zimmerman retired Brian Dozier but then walked Robbie Grossman and after a pop out by Joe Mauer walked Miguel Sano as well, ending his day on the mound.

Anibal Sanchez came in to relieve Zimmerman and on his second pitch of the day, Max Kepler with his quick left-handed stroke drove a line drive into the seats for a three-run home run, his first of the year, powering the Twins to a 6-2 lead.

The Twins offense wasn't done yet, as in the top of the sixth, the Twins put up a five-spot, keyed by Miguel Sano's long 446-foot three-run home run to dead center, giving the Twins a 10-2 lead.

The final run for the Twins came from an RBI single from Chris Gimenez, driving in Max Kepler, for the 11-2 lead.

In the bottom half of the sixth, the Tigers' Justin Upton hit his first home run of the year, a two run shot to left center, to make it 11-4 but that would be it for Detroit until they tacked on one more in the ninth.

Justin Haley came in and pitched 3.1 innings, giving up only 4 hits and one run while striking out six.

The Twins play the Chicago White Sox (4-4) for the second series this season, as they face off at Target Field Friday at 7:10 with Adalberto Mejia (0-1) facing Dylan Covey (0-0).