Hermantown hockey coach Bruce Plante retires

One of the most successful High School hockey coaches in Minnesota history stepped down Thursday. Hermantown's Bruce Plante called it a career Thursday after 28 years on the bench for the Hawks.

Plante leaves the game having won back-to-back Class A State Championships the last two years after reaching the title game eight straight seasons.

Plante made 14 appearances at the State Tournament and finishes his coaching career with 547 wins, 197 defeats and 23 ties.