John Marshall Head Boys' Basketball Coach Kirk Thompson resigns

It was quite a Thursday at Rochester's John Marshall High School as Athletic Director Jason Schultz announced his resignation, then Head Boys' Basketball Coach Kirk Thompson did the same.

Thompson's decision came after just five years of being in charge of the Rockets program.

During his time on the John Marshall bench, he guided his teams to three Big Nine Championships and a conference record of 89-12. Thompson was 113-28 overall and leaves at a time when the Rockets have one of the most talented juniors in the nation in Matthew Hurt.

Thompson also coached at Plainview and PEM for 16 years, winning a State Championship in 2012. His teams won 430 games over his time as Head Coach there, and lost 192 while making five state appearances while coaching in 11 section Championship games.

Thompson told KTTC NewsCenter Sports Director Pat Lund that after 24 straight years of coaching basketball he lost some of his passion for the game, and if he can't give 100 percent of himself to the program it's not fair to his players.