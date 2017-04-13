Possible future of Rochester American Legion announced at informational meeting

In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester.

A 12 story hotel, with room for the Legion and the VFW.

"They did not want to leave downtown, this is their home, they've always been on central park," Ebbie Nakhjavani, CEO of EKN Development group, said. "So as a spirit of cooperation we thought that it would be a great solution to incorporate them into the building."

While there was mixed reaction, the folks at the Legion see this as a big move.

"There's just an array of things that we really need to consider going down the road, but I think this is a good step," Steven Leqve, one of the Legion's Directors, said.

This informational meeting was to let people know what the plans are and even get feedback.

Something that proved to be quite fruitful for the developers.

"I think it went great, there were a lot of questions asked, a lot of good questions asked obviously we've taken a lot of these things into consideration," Nakhjavani said. "We learned some new things from the neighbors, what their concerns were."

For the legion, they are trying to strike a balance between new and old members.

"So if we can accomplish those things, you know, provide new opportunities for new younger members and still take care of our seniors that's really our goal," Leqve said.

While nothing is set in stone as of right now, some members of the Legion are open to many possibilities.

"Just speaking for myself now but yeah I think all options are on the table here," Leqve said.