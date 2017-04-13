Possible future of Rochester American Legion announced at inform - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Possible future of Rochester American Legion announced at informational meeting

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester.

A 12 story hotel,  with room for the Legion and the VFW.

"They did not want to leave downtown, this is their home, they've always been on central park," Ebbie Nakhjavani, CEO of EKN Development group, said. "So as a spirit of cooperation we thought that it would be a great solution to incorporate them into the building."

While there was mixed reaction, the folks at the Legion see this as a big move.

"There's just an array of things that we really need to consider going down the road, but I think this is a good step," Steven Leqve, one of the Legion's Directors, said.

This informational meeting was to let people know what the plans are and even get feedback.

Something that proved to be quite fruitful for the developers.

"I think it went great, there were a lot of questions asked, a lot of good questions asked obviously we've taken a lot of these things into consideration," Nakhjavani said. "We learned some new things from the neighbors, what their concerns were."

For the legion, they are trying to strike a balance between new and old members.

"So if we can accomplish those things, you know, provide new opportunities for new younger members  and still take care of our seniors that's really our goal," Leqve said.

While nothing is set in stone as of right now, some members of the Legion are open to many possibilities.

"Just speaking for myself now but yeah I think all options are on the table here," Leqve said.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Possible future of Rochester American Legion announced at informational meeting

    Possible future of Rochester American Legion announced at informational meeting

    In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester. A 12 story hotel,  with room for the Legion and the VFW. 

    More >>

    In a packed room at the American Legion, folks were able to see what the future may hold for the organization here in Rochester. A 12 story hotel,  with room for the Legion and the VFW. 

    More >>

  • Mayo Civic Center Commission gives update on strategic plan

    Mayo Civic Center Commission gives update on strategic plan

    From a building and structure standpoint, it's pretty obvious the Mayo Civic Center has undergone some major changes in the last two years. And, the inner workings are also making changes. The MCC Commission held a meeting on Wednesday to update the community on the strategic plan. Major goals include creating an internal culture to attract and retain talent, co-hosting a minimum of ten civic events between 2017 and 2019, partnering with local non-profits and other organizations fo...

    More >>

    From a building and structure standpoint, it's pretty obvious the Mayo Civic Center has undergone some major changes in the last two years. And, the inner workings are also making changes. The MCC Commission held a meeting on Wednesday to update the community on the strategic plan. Major goals include creating an internal culture to attract and retain talent, co-hosting a minimum of ten civic events between 2017 and 2019, partnering with local non-profits and other organizations fo...

    More >>

  • Rochester business gets into the Easter spirit while helping local animal shelter

    Rochester business gets into the Easter spirit while helping local animal shelter

    Chris Lemmon, Great Harvest Bread Co. managerChris Lemmon, Great Harvest Bread Co. manager

    Bunnies and bread: what do they have in common? Maybe a little more than you think. The Great Harvest Bread Company, a Rochester business, is getting into the Easter spirit while also giving back. "Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we are banging out tons and tons of these bunnies, about 120 a day," said Alec Rife, a Great Harvest Bread Company employee. 

    More >>

    Bunnies and bread: what do they have in common? Maybe a little more than you think. The Great Harvest Bread Company, a Rochester business, is getting into the Easter spirit while also giving back. "Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we are banging out tons and tons of these bunnies, about 120 a day," said Alec Rife, a Great Harvest Bread Company employee. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.