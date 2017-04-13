Mayo Civic Center Commission gives update on strategic plan

From a building and structure standpoint, it's pretty obvious the Mayo Civic Center has undergone some major changes in the last two years.

And, the inner workings are also making changes.

The MCC Commission held a meeting on Wednesday to update the community on the strategic plan.

Major goals include creating an internal culture to attract and retain talent, co-hosting a minimum of ten civic events between 2017 and 2019, partnering with local non-profits and other organizations for community engagement, and adding on addition staffing (3 new employees in 2017, 2 new employees in 2018, and one new employee in 2019).

Another major goal is to create a memorable and meaningful experience for all the come to the MCC.

Still to come in the future: the branding initiative and promotional brochure, which are both in development.

The decorator and vendor application process is in the works and should be complete by July.