Rochester business gets into the Easter spirit while helping loc - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester business gets into the Easter spirit while helping local animal shelter

Posted:
Chris Lemmon, Great Harvest Bread Co. manager Chris Lemmon, Great Harvest Bread Co. manager
Alec Rife and Shannon Rousseau Alec Rife and Shannon Rousseau
Alec Rife explaining the honey bunny process Alec Rife explaining the honey bunny process
Adorable cat from Paws and Claws Humane Society Adorable cat from Paws and Claws Humane Society
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Bunnies and bread: what do they have in common? Maybe a little more than you think.

The Great Harvest Bread Company, a Rochester business, is getting into the Easter spirit while also giving back.

"Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we are banging out tons and tons of these bunnies, about 120 a day," said Alec Rife, a Great Harvest Bread Company employee.

Each batch weighs 50 pounds. On Thursday, the bakers made six batches. They'll make twice as much on Friday and Saturday. A grand total of 960 pounds of dough will be used to create the bunny treats by Easter Sunday.

"We have to put every ounce of concentration we can into them." 

"This is something that everybody kind of looks forward to doing," said Chris Lemmon, the manager.

Every Easter, for the past 12 years, the bakers have created the two pound, five ounce gluten filled treat. "I bet we'll make over 500," said Rife.

For the past three years, the business has teamed up with Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester. Each bunny shaped loaf sells for $13. Two dollars from each sale go to Paws and Claws.

According to Rife, the greatest reward is "seeing just how happy we make the community here when they come in and say our bunnies are so cute.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.