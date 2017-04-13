MnDOT releases $1 billion dollar plan

Thursday MnDOT announced $1 billion will be spent on state road and bridge projects in 2017.

MnDOT say 211 projects will be performed statewide.

However Transportation Commissioner Charlie Zelle says there is not enough money to fund additional needed projects since the legislature has not passed the bonding bill.

“While this year’s program is comparable in dollar value to last year’s, we are seeing fewer projects. And, in the coming years, we will also see the funding that is available to invest will decrease because of inflation and flattening revenue streams,” Zelle said.

Zelle said that current projects are being funded with transportation bills that were passed in the past.

"Whatever funding we have is running out just to preserve the pavements and the bridges," said Zelle.

In southeast Minnesota, $127.8 million dollars will be spent on a total of 20 projects.

The most expensive projects in southeast Minnesota include the Highway 63 Red Wing bridge replacement,repaving Highway 52 north (from Rochester to Canon Falls), and replacing the Winona bridge over the Mississippi River.

MnDOT has already started some work in Zumbrota, but they say most projects will start by the first part of May.

For a full list of MnDOT's 2017 construction projects click here.



