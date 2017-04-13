Pentagon: US dropped largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

Thursday MnDOT announced $1 billion will be spent on state road and bridge projects in 2017. They say 211 projects will be performed statewide. However Transportation Commissioner Charlie Zelle says there is not enough money to fund additional needed projects since the legislature has not passed the bonding bill.More >>
Rochester's Golden Hill School will soon be torn down and a developer will use the site for a new shopping center. A school board member said the center will include Marshalls, an off-price department store, and Ulta Beauty, a popular beauty products store.
Tuesday evening the Rochester School Board decided to suspend plans to make the former Minnesota School of Business into a pre-school, deciding it would cost too much money.
The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military's largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan.
The city of Rochester hosts conventions and sporting events all year round. These events bring in participants from all over the country. Today, an exercise is underway to help keep these visitors safe in any situation. The Rochester Fire Department is conducting a hazardous material drill at the Mayo Civic Center. The Mankato Fire Department and the Army National Guard's 55th Civil Support Team are also taking part. The drill centers around a simulated chemical / biological device
This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County is from April 13, 1949. At first glance, it may look like these men are up to no good, but they aren't stealing those safety deposit boxes, they're moving them to the First National Bank's new home at the corner of 1st Ave. and 2nd St. SW.
A Rochester family say they were "so scared" after seeing what appeared to be an alligator near Cascade Lake.
Hanad Elhssan was taking a walk with her four sons around Cascade Lake Tuesday evening. But they said at about 7 p.m., they spotted an alligator crawl out of a retention pond east of Cascade Lake.
Good news for stockholders of Fastenal Company of Winona. A dividend of $0.32 per share will be paid in cash to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 26.
A medical examiner has positively identified the body found in a burned home near Hammond Monday morning as Jean Marie Schwirtz. The 59-year-old woman lived in the home on the 58-thousand block of County Road 68, and family members said Monday that they were certain she was the person who had been killed in the fire.
Police in Mason City have released the names of the five people killed Monday morning in a fiery crash in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W.
