Deliberations underway in Albert Lea murder trial

We're on jury watch in Albert Lea. The jury began their deliberations this morning, determining the fate of David Easter. Easter is charged with 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of Spencer Brown at Myhre Big Island State Park last August.

Easter took the stand in his own defense Wednesday. After he was cross examined, the defense rested.

Closing arguments finished the day and the jury got to work this morning.

NewsCenter's Ala Errebhi will bring us the latest developments once a verdict is reached. She says the jury did ask to examine some evidence this morning.