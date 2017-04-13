Chemical emergency drill underway at the Mayo Civic Center - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Chemical emergency drill underway at the Mayo Civic Center

Posted:
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The city of Rochester hosts conventions and sporting events all year round. These events bring in participants from all over the country. Today, an exercise is underway to help keep these visitors safe in any situation.

The Rochester Fire Department is conducting a hazardous material drill at the Mayo Civic Center. The Mankato Fire Department and the Army National Guard's 55th Civil Support Team are also taking part.

The drill centers around a simulated chemical / biological device planted with the intent to harm a crowd of convention-goers. While Rochester Fire says the probability of an emergency like this happening is small, the department still trains to be able to handle any situation.

Today's drill focuses on strengthening the department's inter-agency partnerships. It lasts until 4 o'clock this afternoon.
 

