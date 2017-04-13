Twins lose third of four games in 5-3 loss to Detroit

The Twins lost their second straight game Wednesday afternoon, as Kyle Gibson lasted four innings but couldn't hold an early three-run lead in an eventual 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

The Twins got things going right away as Brian Dozier hit his first home run of the season, a lead-off shot to center off of Michael Fulmer, to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third, the Twins loaded the bases, and Joe Mauer grounded a single up the middle to drive in Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler to give the Twins a 3-0 lead.

Up until the fourth, Twins starter Gibson only gave up one hit but in the bottom of the fourth things fell apart for the Twins.

The second time through the order, Gibson gave up a lead-off double to Nicholas Castellanos, then after retiring Miguel Cabrera, hit Victor Martinez with a pitch, walked Justin Upton, and then gave up a single to Tyler Collins to score Castellanos making the score 3-1.

James McCann came up with the bases jammed, and lined out to second baseman Brian Dozier to bring Gibson one out away from escaping the jam.

After a first pitch ball to Andre Romine, Gibson came a strike away from ending the inning and threat, but on a 1-2 pitch, Romine hit a grand slam to right scoring four and giving the Tigers a 5-3 lead.

The rest of the way both teams were scoreless, as Tyler Duffey pitched three shutout innings and Craig Breslow pitched a scoreless eighth.

On the other side, the Twins couldn't get anymore off of reigning Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer as he went six innings giving up the three runs, on four hits, walking only one and striking out seven.

Kyle Ryan relieved Fulmer and threw a scoreless seventh, before giving way to Alex Wilson who pitched two scoreless innings for the save walking two in the ninth but retiring Eduardo Escobar on a flyout to center to give the Tigers a 5-3 lead and jump atop the division.

The Twins and Tigers play the final game of the three-game set Thursday at 12:10 with Phil Hughes (1-0) on the mound against Jordan Zimmerman (1-0), hoping to avoid a series sweep.