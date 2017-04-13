Minnesota Wild face brick wall in Blues goalie Jake Allen, lose OT thriller to St. Louis

In the first game of the Minnesota Wild's postseason, the frequent-attack offense was met by a brick wall performance from the St. Louis Blues' goalie and a 2-1 loss in overtime.

The Wild put 52 shots on goal, out-shooting the Blues 52-26, but only one goal went in the net. Blues goalie Jake Allen had 51 saves, allowing a lone goal in the final minute of the third period.

The two teams were scoreless through one, but that ended in the second period when Vladimir Sobotka scored off of a Daniel Steen pass to give the Blues a 1-0 lead.

In the third period, with only 22.7 seconds to play, Zach Parise fired a shot past Allen to tie the game and send the game to overtime.

In the overtime period, the Wild outshot the Blues 9-5 but the one that mattered came off the stick of St. Louis defenseman Joel Edmundson off the pass from Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz to give the Blues a 2-1 overtime victory.

The Wild have a chance to even up the series before heading to St. Louis when they play Friday at Xcel Energy Center at 7 p.m.