Throwback Thursday: moving a heavy load in downtown Rochester

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County is from April 13, 1949.

At first glance, it may look like these men are up to no good, but they aren't stealing those safety deposit boxes, they're moving them to the First National Bank's new home at the corner of 1st Ave. and 2nd St SW.

That's where the bank still resides in the form of a U.S. Bank branch in downtown Rochester.

This was no easy task, as each section of boxes weighed in at 4,000 pounds.

They worked around the clock through a weekend to make sure there was no interruption to banking services and that all 2,855 safety deposit boxes would be available for use the following Monday.

It seems likely the valuables and important documents were still inside as the boxes made their move.