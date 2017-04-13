Throwback Thursday: moving a heavy load in downtown Rochester

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County is from April 13, 1949. At first glance, it may look like these men are up to no good, but they aren't stealing those safety deposit boxes, they're moving them to the First National Bank's new home at the corner of 1st Ave. and 2nd St. SW.More >>
A Rochester family say they were "so scared" after seeing what appeared to be an alligator near Cascade Lake.
Hanad Elhssan was taking a walk with her four sons around Cascade Lake Tuesday evening. But they said at about 7 p.m., they spotted an alligator crawl out of a retention pond east of Cascade Lake.
Good news for stockholders of Fastenal Company of Winona. A dividend of $0.32 per share will be paid in cash to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 26.
Residents of Clarks Grove are getting some help with cleaning up after that tornado hit in early March.
A medical examiner has positively identified the body found in a burned home near Hammond Monday morning as Jean Marie Schwirtz. The 59-year-old woman lived in the home on the 58-thousand block of County Road 68, and family members said Monday that they were certain she was the person who had been killed in the fire.
Police in Mason City have released the names of the five people killed Monday morning in a fiery crash in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W.
Authorities in Olmsted and Dodge counties are searching for a para-glider who went missing tonight. The search is along the Highway 30 area and it began about a few hours ago.
Athletic and Activity fees for Rochester Public School students will be slightly higher in the near future. At Tuesday's RPS School Board meeting, Activities Council members presented information about the rising costs. If you find yourself shelling out more money per child per sport next school year, you can blame it on increased costs associated with extra-curriculars, such as coach or adviser salaries, transportation, and game officials. The last time RPS saw a fee increase for ...
Rochester Public Works conducted its annual bridge inspections Tuesday with the help of MN DOT and its "snooper" vehicle. Bridges at North and South Broadway Avenue, 7th Street Northeast, 4th Street Southeast, and Elton Hills Drive Northwest were inspected Tuesday. One lane and the sidewalk in each direction had to be closed for a brief time at each bridge.
A Rochester family say they were "so scared" after seeing what appeared to be an alligator near Cascade Lake.
Police in Mason City have released the names of the five people killed Monday morning in a fiery crash in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W.
Nearly 70 people lost their lives in Syria last Tuesday after a chemical bombing turned a rebel-held area into a toxic kill zone. Since then Syrian refugees across the United States have shared their thoughts on the attack - including Ahmad Alsabbagh, a Syrian refugee living in Rochester, Minnesota. Imagine living in a war-zone where you go to bed every night, not knowing if you'll wake up in the morning. "It was horrible." Ahmad Alsabbagh doesn't have to i...
Authorities in Olmsted and Dodge counties are searching for a para-glider who went missing tonight. The search is along the Highway 30 area and it began about a few hours ago.
The Rochester Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she stole a pickup truck to escape an evening rain shower Monday evening. Officers say 52-year-old Andrea Lloyd of Rochester was arrested after then found her in a stolen pickup truck.
Good news for stockholders of Fastenal Company of Winona. A dividend of $0.32 per share will be paid in cash to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 26.
