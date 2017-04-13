Lourdes boys hockey coach Spaniol resigns

Josh Spaniol resigned as the head coach of Lourdes High School boys hockey Wednesday morning after guiding the varsity program for eight years.

Spaniol coached the Eagles to four straight Class-A State Tournament appearances with Section Championships in 2010, '11, '12 and '13. He spent eleven years in the Lourdes program, three years as an assistant coach before being named head coach.

Spaniol ends his tenure at LHS with a record of 121-99-8. He says it was the right time to step away to spend more time with his family--he has a daughter at Lourdes and a son that plays youth hockey at the Bantam level.

Lourdes says it will immediately begin a search to fill the head coach position.