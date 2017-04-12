Rochester artist puts together short film with feminist message

A 122 line poem, recited by 122 women, with one goal in mind.

"So I'm trying to break down those stereotypes that we're not all the same we don't all wear makeup we don't all love pink," Psychedelic Saint, a Rochester artist, said. "Were individuals so please treat us as such."

The poem, Femme Fatal, a sort of feminist manifesto, written by a unique Rochester artist.

Her name, Psychedelic Saint.

She says this persona helps build better connections

"They actually tend to be more comfortable, they actually tell you things that they wouldn't before," Saint said. "Because it's almost like I'm hiding behind a mask."

For the folks coming out, it was the best way for them to show how they feel about being women.

"I think that we all need ways to express ourselves and being able to do it in one line and be a part of a whole group of people doing it, that's why," Amy Abts, one of the participators, said.

One of the goals of the night, to show that it's okay to be yourself.

"You shouldn't feel bad about who you are and what you're born with," Saint said. "Who cares, bring it and I feel like we need to support that now more than ever."

Something already clear to the younger ones of the group.

"I think it's important to be your own person because if everyone was the same it would just be boring," Grace Pereda, another participant, said.

Though they say it's also good to see what you have in common because at the end of the day we're not so different after all.