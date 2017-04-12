Fastenal Company sees positive quarterly numbers - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Fastenal Company sees positive quarterly numbers

Posted:
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Good news for stockholders of Fastenal Company of Winona.

A dividend of $0.32 per share will be paid in cash to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 26.

Fastenal has been paying quarterly dividends since 2011.

The Winona-based industrial supplier currently has about 2,500 stores around the world, most of them in North America.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Rochester family 'so scared' after reportedly seeing alligator near Cascade Lake

    UPDATE: Rochester family 'so scared' after reportedly seeing alligator near Cascade Lake

    Mohamed Abdelrahman, 10, said he saw a portion of the alligator above water.Mohamed Abdelrahman, 10, said he saw a portion of the alligator above water.

    A Rochester family say they were "so scared" after seeing what appeared to be an alligator near Cascade Lake.

    Hanad Elhssan was taking a walk with her four sons around Cascade Lake Tuesday evening. But they said at about 7 p.m., they spotted an alligator crawl out of a retention pond east of Cascade Lake.

    More >>

    A Rochester family say they were "so scared" after seeing what appeared to be an alligator near Cascade Lake. Hanad Elhssan was taking a walk with her four sons around Cascade Lake Tuesday evening. But they said at about 7 p.m., they spotted an alligator crawl out of a retention pond east of Cascade Lake.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Deputies locate missing para-glider, everyone is okay

    UPDATE: Deputies locate missing para-glider, everyone is okay

    Authorities in Olmsted and Dodge counties are searching for a para-glider who went missing tonight. The search is along the Highway 30 area and it began about a few hours ago.

    More >>

    Authorities in Olmsted and Dodge counties are searching for a para-glider who went missing tonight. The search is along the Highway 30 area and it began about a few hours ago.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: House fire victim near Hammond positively identified

    UPDATE: House fire victim near Hammond positively identified

    A medical examiner has positively identified the body found in a burned home near Hammond Monday morning as Jean Marie Schwirtz.  The 59-year-old woman lived in the home on the 58-thousand block of County Road 68, and family members said Monday that they were certain she was the person who had been killed in the fire.

    More >>

    A medical examiner has positively identified the body found in a burned home near Hammond Monday morning as Jean Marie Schwirtz.  The 59-year-old woman lived in the home on the 58-thousand block of County Road 68, and family members said Monday that they were certain she was the person who had been killed in the fire.

    More >>

  • Rochester woman allegedly steals vehicle to avoid rain

    Rochester woman allegedly steals vehicle to avoid rain

    The Rochester Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she stole a pickup truck to escape an evening rain shower Monday evening. Officers say 52-year-old Andrea Lloyd of Rochester was arrested after then found her in a stolen pickup truck. 

    More >>

    The Rochester Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she stole a pickup truck to escape an evening rain shower Monday evening. Officers say 52-year-old Andrea Lloyd of Rochester was arrested after then found her in a stolen pickup truck. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Mason City police release names of five killed in Monday morning crash

    UPDATE: Mason City police release names of five killed in Monday morning crash

    Police in Mason City have released the names of the five people killed Monday morning in a fiery crash in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W.

    More >>

    Police in Mason City have released the names of the five people killed Monday morning in a fiery crash in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W.

    More >>

  • Athletics and activities fees will soon increase for RPS

    Athletics and activities fees will soon increase for RPS

    Athletic and Activity fees for Rochester Public School students will be slightly higher in the near future. At Tuesday's RPS School Board meeting, Activities Council members presented information about the rising costs. If you find yourself shelling out more money per child per sport next school year, you can blame it on increased costs associated with extra-curriculars, such as coach or adviser salaries, transportation, and game officials. The last time RPS saw a fee increase for ...

    More >>

    Athletic and Activity fees for Rochester Public School students will be slightly higher in the near future. At Tuesday's RPS School Board meeting, Activities Council members presented information about the rising costs. If you find yourself shelling out more money per child per sport next school year, you can blame it on increased costs associated with extra-curriculars, such as coach or adviser salaries, transportation, and game officials. The last time RPS saw a fee increase for ...

    More >>

  • Rochester community rallies around girl in need of service dog

    Rochester community rallies around girl in need of service dog

    Courtesy: Melissa GeradsCourtesy: Melissa Gerads

    The Rochester community has donated hundreds of bags of shoes and thousands of dollars to help a girl in need of a service dog. Samaria "Mia" Gerads, 7, suffers from a long list of conditions --  including brain disorders, epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, as well as issues with coordination, sight, speech and memory.

    More >>

    The Rochester community has donated hundreds of bags of shoes and thousands of dollars to help a girl in need of a service dog. Samaria "Mia" Gerads, 7, suffers from a long list of conditions --  including brain disorders, epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, as well as issues with coordination, sight, speech and memory.

    More >>

  • Shirtless man carrying baseball bat arrested for meth possession

    Shirtless man carrying baseball bat arrested for meth possession

    Rochester Police say a man is behind bars after wielding a baseball bat around town Monday Morning. 27-year-old Samuel Vigil Jr. was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Monday after officers found him in possession of 13 ounces of methamphetamine and 21 grams of synthetic marijuana. 

    More >>

    Rochester Police say a man is behind bars after wielding a baseball bat around town Monday Morning. 27-year-old Samuel Vigil Jr. was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Monday after officers found him in possession of 13 ounces of methamphetamine and 21 grams of synthetic marijuana. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.