RPS scraps plan to use NW Rochester building for pre-school programs

Tuesday evening the Rochester School Board decided to suspend plans to make the former Minnesota School of Business into a pre-school, deciding it would cost too much money.

Although the Board intended to use the space on 2521 Pennington Drive NW for pre-school programs, school officials said they learned the building doesn't meet K-12 requirements upon further inspection.

At the board meeting, members decided to terminate the purchase agreement.

RPS School Board Vice-Chair Jean Marvin said they board didn't want to spend more money to renovate the $5 million dollar building.

Marvin said they will continue to search for other ways to house pre-school programs so that they no longer need to share space at Rochester's elementary schools.