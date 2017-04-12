Golden Hill School site to become shopping center featuring Marshalls and Ulta Beauty

Rochester's Golden Hill School will soon be torn down and a developer will use the site for a new shopping center.

The Rochester School Board agreed Tuesday to sell the property to Ryan Companies US for $1.8 million.

A school board member said the center will include Marshalls, an off-price department store, and Ulta Beauty, a popular beauty products store.

The school board said the decision was made to sell the property because the building is beyond repair.

No word yet on when the shopping center is expected to be completed by the Minneapolis-based developer.



