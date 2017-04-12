Rochester gator? Police on lookout for creature in Cascade Lake after alleged sighting

On most days, Cascade Lake in Rochester is quiet - just a few geese honking and beeping from nearby construction.

But could an alligator or crocodile be lurking in the water?

According to Rochester Police, a family claims they saw a three to four foot alligator or crocodile in the water near where Cascade Creek becomes Cascade Lake.

They allegedly saw the animal sometime before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night, when they called police to report what they saw.

The group, including a mom and several children, say they saw the reptile start moving out of the water before sinking back in.

Two police officers searched the area for 40 minutes without finding any evidence of the creature.

Police ask anyone who sees something to contact authorities and stay away from the animal.