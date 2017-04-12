KTTC Make-A-Wish Wishes in Flight Drive 2017 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

KTTC Make-A-Wish Wishes in Flight Drive 2017

Posted: Updated:

September of 2015, KTTC hosted a Make-A-Wish Wishes in Flight phone bank and ended the night with a little more than 630,000 miles. 

Let's come together and beat that record and make on April 27th!

Make-A-Wish Minnesota needs more than 75 million airline miles every year to make wishes for kids happen.

You can donate unused airline miles to help make a child's wish come true. Your donations help their fulfill their wishes. Once your miles are donated, they will never expire. Donating will cost you just your miles.
 

