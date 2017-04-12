Timberwolves continue to build towards new era for the franchise

The 2007-08 season marked the end of an era for the Timberwolves. Not only was it the first season in more than a decade without Kevin Garnett, but it also marked the beginning of a decade long rebuilding process, filled with draft bust after draft bust.

With the trade of Kevin Love to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Andrew Wiggins following the 2013-14 season, things began to shift for the Wolves. The Wolves went 16-66 the first year with Wiggins. But in the next season, Wiggins the defending rookie of the year teamed up with rising athletic talent Zach LaVine as well as newly drafted number one overall pick Karl Anthony-Towns, and the Wolves improved to 29-53. All signs pointed up with the emergence of Towns as a future top five player, and the hiring of Tom Thibodeau to coach this young rising team.

Although the season did not go as planned and the many playoff predictions proved to be wrong, the Wolves finished their season with a record of 31-51, a two game improvement from the year before, And they took steps to becoming the team Wolves management and Minnesota fans hope for.

The Wolves got off to a miserable start going 9-21 to start the season. Their best stretch of play came from January 9-March 13, when they went 17-12, including a big one point win over the Golden State Warriors on March 10th, with nine of those wins over playoff bound teams, getting to only ten games under .500 for the first time since December.

During that period, the young players found cohesion offensively and learned then and throughout the season how to play with each other and off one another--but most importantly for one another.

For the Wolves it all begins and ends with Towns and Wiggins, both only 21 years old. The two rising stars, along with veteran Ricky Rubio (still only 26) and 21-year-old Zach LaVine, helped lead this team to the 10th best offensive rating in basketball. However the downfall, as surprising as it is on a Thibodeau-coached team, was a 27th ranked defense, with a defensive rating of 112.0, giving up 106.7 per game.

Wiggins in his third season improved in multiple areas, averaging 23.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He saw a big improvement in his three-point shooting shooting 35.6% from three, over five percent better than his second season, while shooting nearly 100 more threes this season

However, Towns had an even bigger improvement in his second season. In his 37 minutes per game, Towns' scoring jumped from 18.3 points per game to 25.1, his rebounds jumped from 10.5 to 12.3, being one of only four players to be in the top 15 of both categories. Towns also became the first player in NBA history to tally 2000-points, 1000-rebounds and 100-made threes in a season. He also put up shooting percentages of 54.2% from the field, 36.7% from three, and 83.2% from the stripe, being worth 12.7 win shares, good for seventh in the league, and top ten in VORP (value over replacement player) finishing ninth with 5.4.

The final member of their young core, Zach LaVine, had his season cut short playing in only 47 games before his season ended with a torn ACL in his left knee. But he made strides in becoming a big-time scorer averaging 18.9 points per game.

Ricky Rubio, still only 26 years old, had another solid season, averaging 11.1 and 9.1 with 1.7 steals, keyed by a huge March when he averaged 17.8 per game, with 10.4 assists, while shooting 43.9% from three, giving fans a glimpse of the player former General Manager David Kahn was hoping for when he took him over Stephen Curry in the 2011 NBA Draft (not to open old wounds of that, we'll say interesting draft).

In addition to those four, Tom Thibodeau demonstrated that he has learned from his days in Chicago, giving some younger players a shot, seeing the emergence of Tyus Jones as a legitimate back-up point guard for the future, playing on his hometown team, and sticking with Kris Dunn has he struggled to adjust to the NBA game during his rookie year.

Although, the Wolves failed to make the playoffs, finishing ten games back of a playoff spot, this young team gave glimpses of what it can be moving forward. With young star talent in Wiggins and superstar talent in Towns, along with rising talent Zach LaVine, veteran point guard Ricky Rubio, and the talented Kris Dunn (even after an embattled rookie season) the Wolves have a chance to truly make noise next season.

By finishing tied for the sixth worst record in the league, the Wolves have the chance of adding another talented young player in this upcoming and loaded draft, or they have the option of packaging some of these young assets together to trade for a third star to pair with Wiggins and Towns. Obviously success next season will be predicated on improving their defense, but with a full off-season and summer practices under their belt, and a full season in Thibs' system, the young Wolves players will be able to gain the technique, trust in one another, and break the bad habits needed to have a successful defense in this league.

With the unveiling, of the new logo Tuesday the Timberwolves started a new era, as its howling wolf symbolically looked forward, howling to the North Star. And with young talent like Towns and Wiggins under the leadership of Tom Thibodeau, and upwards of $22.7 dollars of cap space (hopefully adding some needed three-point shooters), an exciting new era of Minnesota Timberwolves is on the cusp of becoming reality.