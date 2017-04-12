Timberwolves declare new era with brand new logo - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Timberwolves declare new era with brand new logo

Posted:
Photo: Courtesy Minnesota Timberwolves Photo: Courtesy Minnesota Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -

During halftime of Tuesday night's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, in a game they eventually lost 100-98, the Timberwolves declared the start of a new era for the team by revealing a brand new logo. 

This logo blends the past with the future depicting a howling wolf in front of a basketball with the North Star on the center of the ball.

The Wolves' final game of the 2016-17 season is Wednesday night in Houston.

