Timberwolves declare new era with brand new logo

During halftime of Tuesday night's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, in a game they eventually lost 100-98, the Timberwolves declared the start of a new era for the team by revealing a brand new logo.
This logo blends the past with the future depicting a howling wolf in front of a basketball with the North Star on the center of the ball.
The Wolves' final game of the 2016-17 season is Wednesday night in Houston.
