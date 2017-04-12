Twins bats quiet until the 9th in 2-1 loss to Detroit

The Minnesota Twins (5-2) have been producing late game magic time and time again in this young season. But on Tuesday in Detroit, they weren't able to generate enough in a 2-1 loss to the Tigers (5-2) at Comerica Park.

With Hector Santiago (L, 1-1) on the mound the Twins got a quality start as Santiago went 6.1 innings giving up only two runs on three hits and one walk. Both of those runs came in the bottom of the fifth, when Tigers catcher James McCann hit a two-run home run to center, driving in Justin Upton, to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.

On the other side, the Twins were stifled by 26-year old Matthew Boyd (W, 1-1). Boyd pitched six shutout innings of one-hit ball, striking out six while walking two, and not allowing a Twin to reach second base.

In the next two innings, both teams remained scoreless as Michael Tonkin came in and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings for the Twins, while Shane Greene and Kyle Ryan combined for a scoreless seventh, and Justin Wilson tossed a scoreless eighth.

In the ninth, the Twins worked some of that late-inning magic.

With All-Star closer Francisco Rodriquez on the mound, Miguel Sano got the offense moving with a one-out double to center to bring the tying run to the plate. Jason Castro continued his nice start to his Twin career with a RBI single to right to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

Joe Mauer then pinch-hit for Chris Gimenez and singled on a fly ball to left to put the tying run in scoring position.

Eddie Rosario look to give his team the lead, swinging at a first pitch fastball, but weakly flew out to left for the second out, then Max Kepler, pinch hitting for the struggling Byron Buxton, popped out to third baseman Nicholas Castellanos for the final out.

The save was the third on the year for Rodriguez.

The Twins play the second game of this three game set this afternoon at 12:10 p.m. at Comerica Park with Phil Hughes (1-0) on the mound against Jordan Zimmerman (1-0).