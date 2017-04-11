UPDATE: Deputies locate missing para-glider, everyone is okay

UPDATE: Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the missing para-glider has been located and is okay. Deputies found the pilot at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office says they received a report around 8:24 p.m. Tuesday night that someone in the SE corner of Dodge County observed a motorized hang-glider that appeared to be having mechanical problems.

Nobody was injured.

Authorities in Olmsted and Dodge counties are searching for a para-glider who went missing tonight.

The search is along the Highway 30 area and it began about a few hours ago.

A para-glider is a form of ultralight aviation where the pilot wears a motor on their back which provides thrust.

We're still gathering information. We'll pass along any new developments later in the newscast.