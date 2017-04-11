Rochester community rallies around girl in need of service dog

The Rochester community has donated hundreds of bags of shoes and thousands of dollars to help a girl in need of a service dog.

Samaria "Mia" Gerads, 7, suffers from a long list of conditions -- including brain disorders, epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, as well as issues with coordination, sight, speech and memory.

KTTC first reported in February about Mia's family raising money to get her a service dog.

Related: Rochester girl in need of service dog 'the most courageous person I've ever encountered'

Their goal was to collect $17,000. So they set up shoe collection bins around Rochester.

On Tuesday, Mia's mom, Melissa, shared photos of just how many shoes the community has donated so far. You can see Mia being dwarfed by all the boxes. In fact, the family had to move to a different storage unit to accommodate the donations.

Melissa estimates that they've collected about 300 bags (each containing 25 pairs) of new and gently-used shoes so far. If you would like to donate, here are the drop-off locations:

Hy-Vee at 500 37th St. NW;

J.E.T.S. Gymnastics at 2440 Clare Ln. NE;

Children's Exchange at 1249 Marion Rd. SE.

The family will be given a check after Funds2Orgs picks the shoes up next month.

ONLINE FUNDRAISER:

In addition to dropping off new and gently-used shoes, you can contribute to Samaria's FirstGiving page. As of Tuesday evening, the online fundraiser had collected $2050. The family has also raised another $950 through various donations.

OTHER FUNDRAISERS:

Mia's family will be holding a "Dining to Donate" fundraiser on Thursday, April 20 at the Applebee's at Apache Mall. The event will begin after 4 p.m.

There will also be a disc golf tournament and fundraiser on Sunday, May 7. The event will be held at Bear Cave Park at 800 10th St. NW in Stewartville. Tournament registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The entry fee is $20. The admission is free if you bring a pair of new or gently-used shoes. There will also be free family activities, a silent auction and lunch.

For more information on how you can help, contact Melissa at gerads.melissa@yahoo.com or 507-261-2275.