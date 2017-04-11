House DFLers visit Rochester to discuss Republican budget proposal

As the budget battle begins in the state legislature, Representative Tina Liebling came to Rochester to discuss the republican plan and why people should oppose it.

With House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman, their main concern is how the budget treats education.

Republicans are aiming to spend the majority of the budget surplus on tax cuts.

DFLers argue that this leaves little room for funding schools and would eliminate voluntary Pre-K programs across the state.

They are calling for citizen involvement.

"I would say to citizens right now, if you don't think we should be laying off teachers, if you don't think tuition should continue to increase at Minnesota state colleges and universities," Hortman said, "Now is the time to weigh in with your legislators and especially with the Republican leadership of the House and the Senate."

They say that much of the proposed Republican tax cuts would disproportionately benefit the wealthy, including a cut to the estate tax.

Republicans say that the state should give back to those that helped contribute to Minnesota's current financial situation.