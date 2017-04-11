"Snooper" vehicle helps crews inspect bridges in Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester Public Works conducted its annual bridge inspections Tuesday with the help of MN DOT and its "snooper" vehicle.

Bridges at North and South Broadway Avenue, 7th Street Northeast, 4th Street Southeast, and Elton Hills Drive Northwest were inspected Tuesday. One lane and the sidewalk in each direction had to be closed for a brief time at each bridge.

The "snooper" parks on top of the bridge and the operators maneuver the bucket out and below the bridge to conduct the inspections.

"So they're inspecting the bridge elements and they rate them, according to a preset list of conditions, so they're looking at the upright pier structures, the bridge decks, the beams and going according to their checklist. These are MN DOT employees that are doing the work, they inspect the bridges around the state so they definitely know what they're looking for and will report back any concerns," said Rochester Public Works communications coordinator Megan Moeller.

This is all just routine maintenance and Rochester Public Works hopes that the community has peace of mind knowing that everything is under control.

"These inspections occur at a predetermined interval and so we are keeping an eye on them, making sure they are safe, and getting ahead of any potential problems that might arise," said Moeller.

Each bridge in the Med City needs to be inspected every one to four years. These are the only five bridges Rochester Public Works is planning on inspecting this year.

