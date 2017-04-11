"Snooper" vehicle helps crews inspect bridges in Rochester

Rochester Public Works conducted its annual bridge inspections Tuesday with the help of MN DOT and its "snooper" vehicle. Bridges at North and South Broadway Avenue, 7th Street Northeast, 4th Street Southeast, and Elton Hills Drive Northwest were inspected Tuesday. One lane and the sidewalk in each direction had to be closed for a brief time at each bridge.More >>
As the budget battle begins in the state legislature, Representative Tina Liebling came to Rochester to discuss the republican plan and why people should oppose it. With House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman, their main concern is how the budget treats education.More >>
The Rochester community has donated hundreds of bags of shoes and thousands of dollars to help a girl in need of a service dog. Samaria "Mia" Gerads, 7, suffers from a long list of conditions -- including brain disorders, epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, as well as issues with coordination, sight, speech and memory.More >>
The Rochester Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she stole a pickup truck to escape an evening rain shower Monday evening. Officers say 52-year-old Andrea Lloyd of Rochester was arrested after then found her in a stolen pickup truck.More >>
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a house fire near Hammond Monday morning. Deputies said they found a body while responding to a fire at a home near 58810 County Road 68 around 6 a.m. Monday.More >>
Police in Mason City have released the names of the five people killed Monday morning in a fiery crash in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W.More >>
Rochester Police say a man is behind bars after wielding a baseball bat around town Monday Morning. 27-year-old Samuel Vigil Jr. was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Monday after officers found him in possession of 13 ounces of methamphetamine and 21 grams of synthetic marijuana.More >>
Crime was down slightly in Rochester last year, but serious offenses and drug crimes involving heroin use are up. Rochester Police Department Chief Roger Peterson and statistic analyst Joe Koncur shared the stats with City Council members and community member Monday afternoon, in a look-back at 2016. The good news is in 2016 RPD received less incident reports than the year prior, however, Chief Peterson said at the same time, those calls that were received seemed to be more serious ...More >>
Harlem Globetrotter El Gato Melendez surprised a Rochester student with a one-on-one practice session Monday. Aaliyah Williams, 7, a second grader at St. Francis of Assisi School shows off her dribbling skills on Instagram.More >>
The fight against distracted driving in Minnesota began Monday at Mayo High School. More than 300 agencies statewide are cracking down on distracted driving over the next two weeks, in an effort to drop the death count to zero.More >>
Police in Mason City have released the names of the five people killed Monday morning in a fiery crash in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W.More >>
The Rochester Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she stole a pickup truck to escape an evening rain shower Monday evening. Officers say 52-year-old Andrea Lloyd of Rochester was arrested after then found her in a stolen pickup truck.More >>
A suspect in a knife assault late Friday night near Lewiston is no longer jailed in Winona--Sheriff Ron Ganrude said federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were waiting for him after he posted bond Monday and took him away. The sheriff said Mariano Garcia Gasca, 27, had been jailed after St. Charles police found him sleeping in a vehicle early Saturday following a knife assault in a farm yard.More >>
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a house fire near Hammond Monday morning. Deputies said they found a body while responding to a fire at a home near 58810 County Road 68 around 6 a.m. Monday.More >>
Rochester Police say a man is behind bars after wielding a baseball bat around town Monday Morning. 27-year-old Samuel Vigil Jr. was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Monday after officers found him in possession of 13 ounces of methamphetamine and 21 grams of synthetic marijuana.More >>
Harlem Globetrotter El Gato Melendez surprised a Rochester student with a one-on-one practice session Monday. Aaliyah Williams, 7, a second grader at St. Francis of Assisi School shows off her dribbling skills on Instagram.More >>
There's a revised proposal for what would be the largest re-development project in Rochester history. Bloom International Realty, a developer from United Arab Emirates, proposed last year to build a two-tower condominium complex along the Zumbro River -- from 2nd to 4th Streets Southeast.More >>
