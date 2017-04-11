Rochester woman allegedly steals vehicle to avoid rain - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester woman allegedly steals vehicle to avoid rain

Posted:
NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Rochester Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she stole a pickup truck to escape an evening rain shower Monday evening.

Officers say 52-year-old Andrea Lloyd of Rochester was arrested after they found her in a stolen pickup truck.

The victim, a tree-stump remover, says he was scoping out a yard at 700 11th Street Southwest around 5:15 p.m.

He left his 2017 Ford F-150 left running on the street.

The man says when he returned to the road, he saw a woman driving away in the $50,000 dollar truck.

He ran after the truck for several blocks before losing track.

At that point, police say a nearby driver allowed the man to hop in and search for the missing vehicle together. 

They found the truck going in circles in the parking lot at People's Food Co-op.

The man approached the truck, and was able to open the door and take out the keys, while telling the woman to wait for police. 

When police arrived, they arrested Lloyd.

She faces theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property charges.

She told officers she was at Apache Mall when it began to rain, and wanted to find a car to stay dry and happened to discover the running truck. 

