Shirtless man carrying baseball bat arrested for meth possession

Rochester Police say a man is behind bars after wielding a baseball bat around town Monday morning.

27-year-old Samuel Vigil Jr. of Rochester was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Monday after officers found him in possession of 13 ounces of methamphetamine and 21 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Police say they received reports of Vigil pacing the 1700 block of Marion Road SE shirtless with a baseball bat.

Officers say an incoherent Vigil was unwilling to talk to the officer at first.

He dropped the bat and walked away.

The officer handcuffed Vigil after he threw a wadded up piece of clothing at her.

Vigil faces a felony 1st degree controlled Substance Charge plus a synthetic cannabis misdemeanor charge.