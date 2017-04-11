Dead body found in house fire near Hammond

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a house fire near Hammond Monday morning.

Deputies said they found a body while responding to a fire at a home near 58810 County Road 68 around 6 a.m. Monday.

When first responders arrived, they found the body inside the home. Although investigators are not sure if the resident of the home is the victim of the fire, a family member told KTTC they believe It is their loved one, even though the body was hard to identify. The family is also asking for privacy so they can grieve.

Mayo Clinic began an autopsy on the body at 10 o'clock Tuesday morning.

Deputies may be able to identify the victim after the autopsy.