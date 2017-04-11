Dead body found in house fire near Hammond

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a house fire near Hammond Monday morning. Deputies said they found a body while responding to a fire at a home near 58810 County Road 68 around 6 a.m. Monday.More >>
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a house fire near Hammond Monday morning. Deputies said they found a body while responding to a fire at a home near 58810 County Road 68 around 6 a.m. Monday.More >>
Police in Mason City have released the names of the five people killed Monday morning in a fiery crash in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W.More >>
Police in Mason City have released the names of the five people killed Monday morning in a fiery crash in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W.More >>
Rochester Police say a man is behind bars after wielding a baseball bat around town Monday Morning. 27-year-old Samuel Vigil Jr. was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Monday after officers found him in possession of 13 ounces of methamphetamine and 21 grams of synthetic marijuana.More >>
Rochester Police say a man is behind bars after wielding a baseball bat around town Monday Morning. 27-year-old Samuel Vigil Jr. was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Monday after officers found him in possession of 13 ounces of methamphetamine and 21 grams of synthetic marijuana.More >>
The Rochester Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she stole a pickup truck to escape an evening rain shower Monday evening. Officers say 52-year-old Andrea Lloyd of Rochester was arrested after then found her in a stolen pickup truck.More >>
The Rochester Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she stole a pickup truck to escape an evening rain shower Monday evening. Officers say 52-year-old Andrea Lloyd of Rochester was arrested after then found her in a stolen pickup truck.More >>
Crime was down slightly in Rochester last year, but serious offenses and drug crimes involving heroin use are up. Rochester Police Department Chief Roger Peterson and statistic analyst Joe Koncur shared the stats with City Council members and community member Monday afternoon, in a look-back at 2016. The good news is in 2016 RPD received less incident reports than the year prior, however, Chief Peterson said at the same time, those calls that were received seemed to be more serious ...More >>
Crime was down slightly in Rochester last year, but serious offenses and drug crimes involving heroin use are up. Rochester Police Department Chief Roger Peterson and statistic analyst Joe Koncur shared the stats with City Council members and community member Monday afternoon, in a look-back at 2016. The good news is in 2016 RPD received less incident reports than the year prior, however, Chief Peterson said at the same time, those calls that were received seemed to be more serious ...More >>
Harlem Globetrotter El Gato Melendez surprised a Rochester student with a one-on-one practice session Monday. Aaliyah Williams, 7, a second grader at St. Francis of Assisi School shows off her dribbling skills on Instagram.More >>
The fight against distracted driving in Minnesota began Monday at Mayo High School. More than 300 agencies statewide are cracking down on distracted driving over the next two weeks, in an effort to drop the death count to zero.More >>
The fight against distracted driving in Minnesota began Monday at Mayo High School. More than 300 agencies statewide are cracking down on distracted driving over the next two weeks, in an effort to drop the death count to zero.More >>
Passover began Monday night to commemorate the emancipation of the Israelites and their Exodus from Egypt. "Passover is the single most celebrated Jewish holiday. People don't realize that. They tend to think of our holy days in the fall season," said Rabbi Michelle Werner of B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester.More >>
Passover began Monday night to commemorate the emancipation of the Israelites and their Exodus from Egypt. "Passover is the single most celebrated Jewish holiday. People don't realize that. They tend to think of our holy days in the fall season," said Rabbi Michelle Werner of B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester.More >>
Nearly 70 people lost their lives in Syria last Tuesday after a chemical bombing turned a rebel-held area into a toxic kill zone. Since then Syrian refugees across the United States have shared their thoughts on the attack - including Ahmad Alsabbagh, a Syrian refugee living in Rochester, Minnesota. Imagine living in a war-zone where you go to bed every night, not knowing if you'll wake up in the morning. "It was horrible." Ahmad Alsabbagh doesn't have to i...More >>
Nearly 70 people lost their lives in Syria last Tuesday after a chemical bombing turned a rebel-held area into a toxic kill zone. Since then Syrian refugees across the United States have shared their thoughts on the attack - including Ahmad Alsabbagh, a Syrian refugee living in Rochester, Minnesota. Imagine living in a war-zone where you go to bed every night, not knowing if you'll wake up in the morning. "It was horrible." Ahmad Alsabbagh doesn't have to i...More >>
A suspect in a knife assault late Friday night near Lewiston is no longer jailed in Winona--Sheriff Ron Ganrude said federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were waiting for him after he posted bond Monday and took him away. The sheriff said Mariano Garcia Gasca, 27, had been jailed after St. Charles police found him sleeping in a vehicle early Saturday following a knife assault in a farm yard.More >>
A suspect in a knife assault late Friday night near Lewiston is no longer jailed in Winona--Sheriff Ron Ganrude said federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were waiting for him after he posted bond Monday and took him away. The sheriff said Mariano Garcia Gasca, 27, had been jailed after St. Charles police found him sleeping in a vehicle early Saturday following a knife assault in a farm yard.More >>
Police in Mason City have released the names of the five people killed Monday morning in a fiery crash in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W.More >>
Police in Mason City have released the names of the five people killed Monday morning in a fiery crash in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W.More >>
A suspect in a knife assault late Friday night near Lewiston is no longer jailed in Winona--Sheriff Ron Ganrude said federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were waiting for him after he posted bond Monday and took him away. The sheriff said Mariano Garcia Gasca, 27, had been jailed after St. Charles police found him sleeping in a vehicle early Saturday following a knife assault in a farm yard.More >>
A suspect in a knife assault late Friday night near Lewiston is no longer jailed in Winona--Sheriff Ron Ganrude said federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were waiting for him after he posted bond Monday and took him away. The sheriff said Mariano Garcia Gasca, 27, had been jailed after St. Charles police found him sleeping in a vehicle early Saturday following a knife assault in a farm yard.More >>
The Rochester Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she stole a pickup truck to escape an evening rain shower Monday evening. Officers say 52-year-old Andrea Lloyd of Rochester was arrested after then found her in a stolen pickup truck.More >>
The Rochester Police Department says a woman has been arrested after she stole a pickup truck to escape an evening rain shower Monday evening. Officers say 52-year-old Andrea Lloyd of Rochester was arrested after then found her in a stolen pickup truck.More >>
Harlem Globetrotter El Gato Melendez surprised a Rochester student with a one-on-one practice session Monday. Aaliyah Williams, 7, a second grader at St. Francis of Assisi School shows off her dribbling skills on Instagram.More >>
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a house fire near Hammond Monday morning. Deputies said they found a body while responding to a fire at a home near 58810 County Road 68 around 6 a.m. Monday.More >>
The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a house fire near Hammond Monday morning. Deputies said they found a body while responding to a fire at a home near 58810 County Road 68 around 6 a.m. Monday.More >>
There's a revised proposal for what would be the largest re-development project in Rochester history. Bloom International Realty, a developer from United Arab Emirates, proposed last year to build a two-tower condominium complex along the Zumbro River -- from 2nd to 4th Streets Southeast.More >>
There's a revised proposal for what would be the largest re-development project in Rochester history. Bloom International Realty, a developer from United Arab Emirates, proposed last year to build a two-tower condominium complex along the Zumbro River -- from 2nd to 4th Streets Southeast.More >>
Rochester Police say a man is behind bars after wielding a baseball bat around town Monday Morning. 27-year-old Samuel Vigil Jr. was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Monday after officers found him in possession of 13 ounces of methamphetamine and 21 grams of synthetic marijuana.More >>
Rochester Police say a man is behind bars after wielding a baseball bat around town Monday Morning. 27-year-old Samuel Vigil Jr. was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Monday after officers found him in possession of 13 ounces of methamphetamine and 21 grams of synthetic marijuana.More >>