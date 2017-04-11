Vikings to face Buffalo, Seattle, San Francisco, Miami in Preseason

WEE executive will manage the new Vikings stadium

The Minnesota Vikings released their preseason schedule Monday. The Vikes' Week 3 match-up versus the San Francisco 49ers will be on NBC's Sunday Night Football at 7 p.m on August 27.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

Minnesota Vikings Preseason Games:

Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 10-13): at Buffalo Bills

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 18-20): at Seattle Seahawks

Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 27): vs. San Francisco 49ers

Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 31): vs. Miami Dolphins