Vikings to face Buffalo, Seattle, San Francisco, Miami in Preseason

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Minnesota Vikings released their preseason schedule Monday.  The Vikes' Week 3 match-up versus the San Francisco 49ers will be on NBC's Sunday Night Football at 7 p.m on August 27.

Here is the rest of the schedule:

     Minnesota Vikings Preseason Games:

     Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 10-13): at Buffalo Bills

     Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 18-20): at Seattle Seahawks

     Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 27): vs. San Francisco 49ers

     Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 31): vs. Miami Dolphins

