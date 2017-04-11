Vikings to face Buffalo, Seattle, San Francisco, Miami in Preseason

WEE executive will manage the new Vikings stadium EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) -
The Minnesota Vikings released their preseason schedule Monday. The Vikes' Week 3 match-up versus the San Francisco 49ers will be on NBC's Sunday Night Football at 7 p.m on August 27.
Here is the rest of the schedule:
Minnesota Vikings Preseason Games:
Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 10-13): at Buffalo Bills
Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 18-20): at Seattle Seahawks
Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 27): vs. San Francisco 49ers
Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 31): vs. Miami Dolphins