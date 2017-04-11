Minnesota Wild Playoffs: Round 1 vs. St. Louis Blues

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin this week and the Minnesota Wild open a best-of-seven series with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday Night in St. Paul.

With the Blues coming to town that means Mike Yeo returns to the Xcel Energy Center after getting fired by the Wild at mid-season last year.

Yeo leads one of the hottest teams headed into the post-season. The Blues went 15-2-2 in their final 19-games while Minnesota ended on a four-game win streak, setting a new franchise record with 49-wins and 106-points.

The Wild are making their 5th straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and it's the second time in three years they'll face the Blues in the opening round. In 2014-15 the Wild beat the Blues in the first round 4-2, before getting swept by the Chicago Blackhawks in round two.

St. Louis won the season series this year, winning three of the five games played between the two teams.

Going into the series, Charlie Coyle and the Wild aren't thinking about who's coaching the other team.

"I don't think were playing against Mike we're playing against the Blues that's what our focus is on and that's all it's going to be on," said Coyle. "It's a matter of who they got over there who's coaching or whatever we're focused on what we need to focus on we're not letting anything get in the way of that."

Games One and Two are at the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday and Friday night. Wednesday's game is an 8:30 start.

The series then shifts to Scottrade Center for Games Three and Four on Sunday and a week from this Wednesday, April 19th.

Minnesota has home ice advantage, meaning an if necessary Game Five and Seven will be in St. Paul.

