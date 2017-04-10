Passover begins Monday to commemorate Exodus from Egypt

Passover began Monday night to commemorate the emancipation of the Israelites and their Exodus from Egypt.

"Passover is the single most celebrated Jewish holiday. People don't realize that. They tend to think of our holy days in the fall season," said Rabbi Michelle Werner of B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester. "But actually, the holiday that brings most Jewish people together is the Passover holiday. We're supposed to retell the story of the Exodus from Egypt, and then the many ways that story has been interpreted throughout time."

Families retell that story by gathering for a ritualized feast called the Seder. The Seder features foods that are symbolic to the Exodus. For example, there's a mixture that represents the mortar the Israelites used. There's also a bitter vegetable that represents the bitterness of slavery. Parsley is used to symbolize springtime. And an egg represents the return of life.

The symbolic foods are displayed on a decorated Seder plate.

"Every person is supposed to enact the story," said Rabbi Werner. "So we do lots of symbolic things. We take a spring vegetable, like parsley, and we dip it in saltwater and we eat it."

Rabbi Werner said the most important symbol of Passover is matzah, which is unleavened bread. Because Israelites left Egypt in a hurry, they did not have time to wait for the bread to rise. So matzah is a reminder of the Exodus itself. But it also has another meaning.

"It's symbolic of the things that bubble up inside us uncontrollably, emotions that we're not really keeping a lid on," said Rabbi Werner. "And so we're cleansing ourselves of that out-of-control part of our natures."

Seder is not just about eating foods that are symbolic to the story of the Exodus. It's a time of singing, and for children to ask questions about the holiday.

"And they ask, 'Why is tonight different from all other nights?' The entire evening is the answering of the questions and the retelling of the story," Rabbi Werner explained. "It's definitely about making family memories. And people who have memories of their grandparents singing the entire Seder, all of the customs."

Passover lasts for eight days. In most communities outside of Israel, families gather for a second night of Seder as well. The remainder of Passover is about respecting the dietary restrictions of the holiday.