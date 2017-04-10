ICE federal agents seize knife assault suspect after posting bond in Winona

A suspect in a knife assault late Friday night near Lewiston is no longer jailed in Winona--the sheriff said federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were waiting for him after he posted bond Monday and took him away.

Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Mariano Garcia Gasca, 27, had been jailed over the weekend after St. Charles police found him sleeping in a vehicle early Saturday. Officers had been searching for Garcia Gasca after a man with knife wounds reported to police in Lewiston he had been assaulted just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The assault was said to have happened at a farm yard near Lewiston. Garcia Gasca and another man were riding in a pickup truck toward Altura when they became engaged in an argument. Garcia Gasca pulled the pickup into a farm yard and Sheriff Ganrude said after the other man was struck in the face, both got out and the fight escalated.

According to the victim, Garcia Gasca went into a nearby outbuilding and emerged with a knife, slicing a gash in the man's arm.

After his attacker drove off, the victim was able to get to the Lewiston Police Department where sheriff's deputies learned what happened. Family members took the 25-year-old man to the Olmsted Medical Center emergency room where he was treated for knife wounds and bruises.

After an alert was put out for Garcia Gasca, the sheriff said he was spotted at a home in St. Charles, and police found him in the back seat of a vehicle nearby.

Garcia Gasca was jailed at the Winona County Adult Detention Center over the weekend and faced five charges including 2nd Degree Assault in court on Monday. In his First Appearance, District Judge Mary Leahy had set conditional bond at $20,000 and unconditional bond at $50,000. But by mid-afternoon, Garcia Gasca was no longer on the county jail roster.

"He's not there," said Sheriff Ganrude. "He went back to jail, made arrangements to post bond, then posted bond. But as he was released, ICE agents were waiting for him and took him into custody."

It's not clear where Garcia Gasca is being held, or where he's being taken next.