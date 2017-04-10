Rochester Police Department shares annual review for 2016 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester Police Department shares annual review for 2016

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Crime was down slightly in Rochester last year, but serious offenses and drug crimes involving heroin use are up.

Rochester Police Department Chief Roger Peterson and statistic analyst Joe Koncur shared the stats with City Council members and community member Monday afternoon, in a look-back at 2016.

The good news is in 2016 RPD received less incident reports than the year prior, however, Chief Peterson said at the same time, those calls that were received seemed to be more serious in nature, and required more officers to respond.

A few more officers were added to the force in the last year, which has been helpful given the need for more officers per call.

In total, 58,570 incident reports were made last year, which is down from 59,533 reports in 2015.

Chief Peterson said there has been an increase in misdemeanor assault and drug abuse offenses, especially heroin use.

He said there have been many heroin-related deaths due to overdose, most likely due to higher restrictions on prescription painkillers, which causes people to turn to heroin.

On a positive note, there has been a decrease in meth-related arrests.

Chief Peterson also added that drug sales are often the trigger for violence.

"We also see marijuana trafficking, which is, frankly, not high on our radar for enforcement, except for the fact that there's a lot of violence associated with it. And when we've seen many of the issues that are immediate concern, such as drive-by shootings and robberies, they've actually been involved with marijuana trafficking," said Chief Peterson.

As far as traffic stops go, between the years 2008 to 2016, the number of stops has decreased from about 1200 per year to 800 per year, respectively.

But in the same time period, there has been an increase in psych-related incidents.

In the past several months, talks about adding racial diversity to the force have been at the forefront.

Running parallel, Chief Peterson said decisions on enforcement are not to be made based on race, gender, and age.

He also said that is working on learning what those triggers to crimes are, and are doing their best to tackle those triggers to decrease crime in our city.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Five dead after early morning crash in Mason City

    Five dead after early morning crash in Mason City

    Five people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Mason City early Monday morning. Mason City officers noticed a power outage west of downtown around 2:40 a.m. They started searching the area for a possible cause. Minutes later, an officer found a white 2007 Jeep Liberty that had crashed in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W. The Jeep was on fire and heavily damaged; none of the occupants were responsive. The Mason City Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the f...More >>
    Five people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Mason City early Monday morning. Mason City officers noticed a power outage west of downtown around 2:40 a.m. They started searching the area for a possible cause. Minutes later, an officer found a white 2007 Jeep Liberty that had crashed in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W. The Jeep was on fire and heavily damaged; none of the occupants were responsive. The Mason City Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the f...More >>

  • Rear-end crash leads to DWI arrest after driver flees to dance recital

    Rear-end crash leads to DWI arrest after driver flees to dance recital

    A Stewartville woman is facing a DWI charge after a rear-end crash about 12:05 Friday afternoon. A man told police he followed 47-year-old Jeannie Nelson after she rear-ended him on Marion Road at 12th Street Southeast. The man says Nelson left the scene saying she had to go to a dance recital. He followed her to the Regional Sports Center at RCTC. The man called police and an officer was waiting for Nelson when she came out about an hour later. Nelson was encouraged to take a breat...More >>
    A Stewartville woman is facing a DWI charge after a rear-end crash about 12:05 Friday afternoon. A man told police he followed 47-year-old Jeannie Nelson after she rear-ended him on Marion Road at 12th Street Southeast. The man says Nelson left the scene saying she had to go to a dance recital. He followed her to the Regional Sports Center at RCTC. The man called police and an officer was waiting for Nelson when she came out about an hour later. Nelson was encouraged to take a breat...More >>

  • Rochester man charged with DUI after high speed chase

    Rochester man charged with DUI after high speed chase

    A Rochester man was taken into custody Saturday night after he allegedly lead deputies on a chase on Highway 14 between Byron and Rochester. A 911 caller noticed a driver in a Red Chevy Pickup swerving on Highway 14 East at County Road 3 around 10:30 Saturday night, rolling into a ditch before continuing his way toward Rochester. A deputy with the Olmsted county Sheriff's office caught up with the driver at a stop light, where another caller noticed the truck waiting through tw...More >>
    A Rochester man was taken into custody Saturday night after he allegedly lead deputies on a chase on Highway 14 between Byron and Rochester. A 911 caller noticed a driver in a Red Chevy Pickup swerving on Highway 14 East at County Road 3 around 10:30 Saturday night, rolling into a ditch before continuing his way toward Rochester. A deputy with the Olmsted county Sheriff's office caught up with the driver at a stop light, where another caller noticed the truck waiting through tw...More >>

  • Alcohol involved in rollover crash near St. Charles

    Alcohol involved in rollover crash near St. Charles

    A 20-year-old man is in the hospital after his 2016 Jeep Wrangler rollover over near Saint Charles Saturday morning. Zachary Voeltz of Lanesboro was heading west on highway 14 when his Jeep veered off the road. The Jeep went into a ditch and overturned.  Voeltz was taken to Saint Mary's in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Police said alcohol was involved in the crash.  

    More >>

    A 20-year-old man is in the hospital after his 2016 Jeep Wrangler rollover over near Saint Charles Saturday morning. Zachary Voeltz of Lanesboro was heading west on highway 14 when his Jeep veered off the road. The Jeep went into a ditch and overturned.  Voeltz was taken to Saint Mary's in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Police said alcohol was involved in the crash.  

    More >>

  • Motorcycle accident in Rushford sends two to the hospital

    Motorcycle accident in Rushford sends two to the hospital

    Two people were injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Rushford Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Highway 16 at Elm Street. A Ford Taurus leaving a Kwik Trip parking lot hit a Harley Davidson heading east on Highway 16. William Starks,46,  was driving the Harley and Cori Hollingshead, 45, was his passenger. The pair were not wearing helmets. They were taken to St. Mary's with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Taur...

    More >>

    Two people were injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Rushford Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Highway 16 at Elm Street. A Ford Taurus leaving a Kwik Trip parking lot hit a Harley Davidson heading east on Highway 16. William Starks,46,  was driving the Harley and Cori Hollingshead, 45, was his passenger. The pair were not wearing helmets. They were taken to St. Mary's with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Taur...

    More >>

  • Chatfield senior organizing run to help fight serious illnesses

    Chatfield senior organizing run to help fight serious illnesses

    A Chatfield High School senior is organizing a run to help his cross country teammates who are battling serious illnesses. Kadin Hill, 18, said his friend, Henry, has diabetes and his friend, Kaylee, has Crohn's disease. So Hill is organizing a run this month that will raise money to combat those illnesses.

    More >>

    A Chatfield High School senior is organizing a run to help his cross country teammates who are battling serious illnesses. Kadin Hill, 18, said his friend, Henry, has diabetes and his friend, Kaylee, has Crohn's disease. So Hill is organizing a run this month that will raise money to combat those illnesses.

    More >>

  • Man found intoxicated at U of Iowa has died, officials say

    Man found intoxicated at U of Iowa has died, officials say

    University officials have confirmed the death of a man found intoxicated at a University of Iowa dormitory in Iowa City.More >>
    University officials have confirmed the death of a man found intoxicated at a University of Iowa dormitory in Iowa City.More >>

  • Rochester International Airport main lobby to get makeover

    Rochester International Airport main lobby to get makeover

    The main lobby of the Rochester International Airport is getting a makeover. Construction is expected to start on Monday to centralize the ticket counters, consolidate the baggage claim area, and upgrade the U.S. customs facility. "The facility upgrades will provide an enhanced customer experience for those landing in Rochester and doing business in southeast Minnesota," said John Reed, executive director of the Rochester International Airport.

    More >>

    The main lobby of the Rochester International Airport is getting a makeover. Construction is expected to start on Monday to centralize the ticket counters, consolidate the baggage claim area, and upgrade the U.S. customs facility. "The facility upgrades will provide an enhanced customer experience for those landing in Rochester and doing business in southeast Minnesota," said John Reed, executive director of the Rochester International Airport.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.