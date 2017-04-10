Syrian refugee living in Minnesota empathizes with chemical attack victims

Nearly 70 people lost their lives in Syria last Tuesday after a chemical bombing turned a rebel-held area into a toxic kill zone.

Since then Syrian refugees across the United States have shared their thoughts on the attack - including Ahmad Alsabbagh, a Syrian refugee living in Rochester, Minnesota.

Imagine living in a war zone where you go to bed every night, not knowing if you'll wake up in the morning. "It was horrible."

Ahmad Alsabbagh doesn't have to imagine it, because he's lived it. "Starting a new life from scratch here."

Alsabbagh, his mother, and little sister have been in Minnesota for six months. Before coming to Rochester, Alsabbagh lived in Jordan for three years, and before that, Damascus, Syria for 17 years.

Alsabbagh said the best thing about living in Minnesota is the "really nice people." Plus, he doesn't mind the cold weather.



When we spoke with him on Monday afternoon, he had a smile across face. However, one probably couldn't guess the reality of his former life back in Syria. "Sometimes I hoped that I'd die."

"I've been kidnapped by the Syrian regime. I've been tortured in the prisons. I've been beaten, electrocuted, and that's only the physical kind."

Alsabbagh said the Syrian regime took him from his home when he was 16 years old and put him in prison. He didn't know why he was taken, but said "you can't ask, they don't give you a reason to take you." The Syrian regime kept him in and 14 other people in a room that measured three by one meters.

After 45 days, they let him go and gave him back his cell phone. "Fully-charged," he said. Alsabbagh called his father and fled to Lebanon three days later with his mom and sister.

Alsabbagh said his father chose to stay back in Syria and continue running his stationery shop. However, one month later his father was put in prison; he died days later.

Now, Alsabbagh lives a new life, but when he sees images of the aftermath of last week's chemical bombing he's reminded of life on the other side of the world.

"Just devastating seeing children suffocating on the floor without any possible way to give them help."

He said the best thing the United States could do for civilians in Syria is to make safe zones.