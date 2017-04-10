Rochester receives revised proposal on massive tower project

There's a revised proposal for what would be the largest re-development project in Rochester history.

Bloom International Realty, a developer from United Arab Emirates, proposed last year to build a two-tower condominium complex along the Zumbro River -- from 2nd to 4th Streets Southeast.

The company then wanted to build a third tower featuring apartments for seniors.

But after deciding that three towers would be too expensive, Bloom send a revised proposal to the City of Rochester a week ago, saying it's going back to two towers, according to Rochester City Administrator Stevan Kvenvold.

The complex would feature 166 condo units, 160 hotel rooms, 126 senior apartments, and a rehab floor for Mayo Clinic patients. The estimated price tag is $178 million.

Bloom is now negotiating with the City of Rochester on a development agreement, which is expected to be mostly completed by the end of May, Kvenvold explained.

The plan will then go before the Destination Medical Center Corporation board for a vote. If approved, a City Council vote would be next.

Kvenvold said if the project is given the go-ahead, it would be the largest re-development project in the city's history. Bloom's goal is to begin construction by the end of 2017.