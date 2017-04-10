The journey toward zero deaths from distracted driving in Minnesota begins

The fight against distracted driving in Minnesota began Monday at Mayo High School.

More than 300 agencies statewide are cracking down on distracted driving over the next two weeks, in an effort to drop the death count to zero.

Grace Riley, speaking about her cousin Deej Logan, said, "For me, I have all these precious memories of her, but for many of you, she's just a number on a piece of paper because she chose to drive distracted."

Deaths from distracted driving have affected many families across Minnesota, including the loved ones of Logan.

Nearly five years ago, the Byron High School student was killed on the first day of school when she crashed the minivan she was driving into the back of a school bus. She was texting when it happened.

"Texting and driving is all too common today, you might think you're able to do it without hurting yourself or hurting others, but it only takes one time and it happens in a split second. That day, Deej made a deadly decision to pick up her phone and start to type a message that never even sent," said Riley.

Logan's family is not alone. In the age of smartphones, the number of cases of distracted driving has increased dramatically.

"We see a lot of texting and driving, Snapchat, Facebook accessing while people are driving, so we're encouraging teens today to actually help us with that endeavor and stop distractions," said Statewide Toward Zero Deaths coordinator Kristine Hernandez.

Not only is distracted driving dangerous, it's illegal in Minnesota to text, email, or use the internet on a smartphone while operating a motor vehicle, even at stoplights or stop signs. Make the right choice, and put your phone down.

"Nobody wants to hear that they've lost a loved one through something that's totally preventable, and that's what we say, it's a crash, not an accident, because it can be prevented. People make bad choices and that's how they end up in a crash, whether they're going too fast, not wearing a seatbelt, driving distracted, drinking and driving," said Hernandez.

We can all do our part to make sure the distracted driving death count in Minnesota drops to zero, and stays there.

392 people lost their lives in the state of Minnesota in 2016 due to distracted driving. Officials hope to decrease that number to 300 or fewer by 2020, then ultimately to zero deaths from distracted driving in the future.