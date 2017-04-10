Harlem Globetrotter surprises Rochester 2nd grader

Harlem Globetrotter El Gato Melendez surprised a Rochester student with a one-on-one practice session Monday.

Aaliyah Williams, 7, a second grader at St. Francis of Assisi School shows off her dribbling skills on Instagram.

The Globetrotters surprised Aaliyah with a special one-on-one training session Monday morning after they caught wind of her talents.

Aaliyah specialized in dribbling but Melendez showed her some spinning tricks that he specializes in.

The players said it's fun sharing their talents all over the world because basketball is a universal language.

"We all bring positive fun for the entire family. These days that's what we need since there's a lot of bad things happening," said Melendez.

The Globetrotters will be performing April 14th at 7 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester