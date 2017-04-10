Rochester man charged with DUI after high speed chase

A Rochester man was taken into custody Saturday night after he allegedly lead deputies on a chase on Highway 14 between Byron and Rochester.

A 911 caller noticed a driver in a Red Chevy Pickup swerving on Highway 14 East at County Road 3 around 10:30 Saturday night, rolling into a ditch before continuing his way toward Rochester.

A deputy with the Olmsted county Sheriff's office caught up with the driver at a stop light, where another caller noticed the truck waiting through two light cycles. The deputy found the driver asleep at the wheel.

The sheriff's office reports 59-year-old Wayne Banks of Rochester fled the scene after waking up, leading the deputy on a chase up West Circle Drive that reached 70 to 80 miles per hour.

The pursuit came to an end once Banks reached his home on the 3600 Block of Nottingham Drive Northwest.

Deputies report Banks failed a sobriety test with a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .13.

He faces a felony fleeing charge and a misdemeanor DUI charge as well as multiple traffic violations.

