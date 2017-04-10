Five dead after early morning crash in Mason City

Five people are dead after a single vehicle crash in Mason City early Monday morning.

Mason City officers noticed a power outage west of downtown around 2:40 a.m. They started searching the area for a possible cause.

Minutes later, an officer found a white 2007 Jeep Liberty that had crashed in the 400 block of 6th Street S.W.

The Jeep was on fire and heavily damaged; none of the occupants were responsive.

The Mason City Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The Jeep's five occupants were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Mason City police believe they know the driver's identity but are not releasing any information at this time.

The four other occupants have not been identified yet but the department is releasing a limited amount of information to try to identify them.

The vehicle's occupants include two black males, a white male, and a white female; all remain unidentified.

Anyone that may have information about the identify of the unidentified occupants or may have seen the Jeep prior to the crash should contact the Mason City Police Department.