Rear-end crash leads to DWI arrest after driver flees to dance recital

A Stewartville woman is facing a DWI charge after a rear-end crash about 12:05 Friday afternoon.

A man told police he followed 47-year-old Jeannie Nelson after she rear-ended him on Marion Road at 12th Street Southeast. The man says Nelson left the scene saying she had to go to a dance recital. He followed her to the Regional Sports Center at RCTC. The man called police and an officer was waiting for Nelson when she came out about an hour later.

Nelson was encouraged to take a breathalyzer test on the scene and police say it showed her blood alcohol level was point-22.

Nelson was charged with 2nd degree DWI and her car was seized.

