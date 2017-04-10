Twins 4-1 victory over White Sox give them series win

In a week full of achievements, the Minnesota Twins completed the first week of the 2017 baseball season with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, giving them their second series win of the young season.

Over the weekend, the Twins started the season 4-0 for the first time since 1987 when the Twins won their first World Series in franchise history, then won two straight series at the start of a season since the 2010 season when the team started 5-1.

Over the first week of the season, the Twins have been led by pitching staff that has seen two quality starts out of Ervin Santana, and according to baseballreference.com, as a team have given up only 13 runs on six games, good for an ERA of 2.04, tops in the American League. Offensively the Twins have been averaging five runs per game, good for fourth in the American League while hitting in the top ten in average, OBP, Slugging percentage, and OPS.

The Twins won Friday 3-1, then lost their first game of the season on Saturday 6-2. On Sunday, the Twins bounced back.

With Ervin Santana on the mound, the Twins got out to a lead in the third inning when Joe Mauer drove in Robbie Grossman to give the Twins a 1-0 lead.

The Twins put another on the board as hot-hitting shortstop Jorge Polanco, hitting .389 to start the season, hit his first home run of the year in the top of the seventh off of the Sox ace to give the Twins a 2-0 lead.

In the eighth the long-ball helped out the Twins once again when Miguel Sano continued his torrid, powerful start with his second home run of the season, a two-run shot to center field to give the Twins a 4-0 lead.

The Twins pitching gave up their only run of the game in the bottom of the eighth when Avisail Garcia was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make the score 4-1.

Brandon Kintzler came into the game in the game after the hit by pitch and struck out Yolmer Sanchez to strand the bases loaded and end the threat.In the bottom of the ninth, Kintzler walked Geovany Soto to begin the inning, then retired the next three batters to seal the deal on his third save of the year.

Top Series Performer

The top performer for the second series of the season goes to Ervin Santana whose six shutout innings on Sunday gave him his second win of the year. In his six innings, Santana allowed only two hits while walking two and striking out four. The scoreless outing brought his season ERA down to 0.69 on the season.