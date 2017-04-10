Timberwolves to reveal new logo

The Minnesota Timberwolves are promising that the Wolves will be revealing a new logo Tuesday.

In a news release on their website, Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson says that the "new logo embodies the hunger, drive and passion that will define us in this new era of Timberwolves basketball.”

The logo will be revealed Tuesday during halftime of the Wolves final game of the 2016-17 season against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game starts at 7 p.m.