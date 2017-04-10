Timberwolves to reveal new logo - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Timberwolves to reveal new logo

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Minnesota Timberwolves are promising that the Wolves will be revealing a new logo Tuesday.

In a news release on their website, Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson says that the "new logo embodies the hunger, drive and passion that will define us in this new era of Timberwolves basketball.”

The logo will be revealed Tuesday during halftime of the Wolves final game of the 2016-17 season against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.