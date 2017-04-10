Lukosevicius powers Denver to NCAA title, 3-2 over UMD - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

CHICAGO (AP) - Jarid Lukosevicius scored three goals in the second period, and Denver beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 on Saturday night for the NCAA championship.

Troy Terry had two assists and Tanner Jaillet made 38 saves as Denver moved into a tie with North Dakota for second on the NCAA list with eight men's hockey titles, trailing only Michigan with nine. The Pioneers (33-7-4) also made it to the Frozen Four last year, but lost 4-2 to the Fighting Hawks in the semifinals - providing inspiration for this year's run to the program's first championship since 2005.

Lukosevicius' three goals in a 7:39 span finished off the first hat trick in an NCAA final since Denver coach Jim Montgomery accomplished the feat in Maine's 5-4 victory against Lake Superior State. It also helped Montgomery become only the fourth man to win the championship as a head coach and player.

