Good Earth Village hosts Easter egg hunt

With a little help from their parents and the Easter Bunny himself, dozens of young children took part in an egg hunt near Spring Valley Sunday afternoon.

The event ran from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Good Earth Village, a summer Bible camp at 25303 Old Town Dr.

Organized in collaboration with the Spring Valley Chamber of Commerce, kids searched the campgrounds for hundreds of candy-filled eggs. And some of the veteran egg hunters showed off their experience.

"There were some little ones, who you could tell, have been to egg hunts before. They have their strategies planned out. They really wanted the ones with prizes in them. So they were standing on the end of the line so they could run fast and not have little ones behind them," said Robyn Koehler, the youth program manager at Good Earth Village.

In addition to the egg hunt, kids enjoyed indoor activities as well. This was the first time the egg hunt was held at Good Earth Village.