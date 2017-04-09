Rochester International Airport main lobby to get makeover

The main lobby of the Rochester International Airport is getting a makeover.

Construction is expected to start on Monday to centralize the ticket counters, consolidate the baggage claim area, and upgrade the U.S. customs facility.

"The facility upgrades will provide an enhanced customer experience for those landing in Rochester and doing business in southeast Minnesota," said John Reed, executive director of the Rochester International Airport. "The U.S. Customs expansion also addresses safety and security standards required to bring the facility into compliance to maintain the airport's 'international' designation."

The $12-million dollar project is being funded by federal funds, the City of Rochester, and MnDOT aeronautics.

"Rochester International Airport is a critical economic asset for Rochester and the greater southeast region," said Reed. "These upgrades will encourage more flyers to choose RST and Fly Local, which will help to retain our existing service and recruit additional routes and frequency."

The 12 month construction project will not effect airline schedules or airport operations.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place Wednesday, April 19.