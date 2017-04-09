Chatfield senior organizing run to help fight serious illnesses

A Chatfield High School senior is organizing a run to help his cross country teammates who are battling serious illnesses.

Kadin Hill, 18, said his friend, Henry, has diabetes and his friend, Kaylee, has Crohn's disease. So Hill is organizing a run this month that will raise money to combat those illnesses.

The 5K run will be on Saturday, April 22 at Groen Park in Chatfield. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. The run will start at 9 a.m. The money raised will go to the American Diabetes Association and Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

Hill held a run last year as well, which raised $1,300 for the American Diabetes Association. He said he didn't expect the event to be so successful.

"That was quite a large sum of money," said Hill. "I designed t-shirts and sold the t-shirts, so that helped raise money as well. I think we sold about a hundred t-shirts that said, 'I Wear Hot Pink for Henry,' with the back that said, 'Diabetics are Naturally Sweet People'."

To recognize his efforts, Hill received the KTTC Young Leaders Award.