Veteran receives VFW Lifetime Achievement Award

Hundreds gathered at Spring Valley's VFW post 4114 to celebrate one important member of their community Saturday afternoon.



Dale Wondrasch was the type of man to help anyone that needed it, especially the veterans in his community.

Due to medical concerns, he was not able to make it to the celebration. However, he was able to watch it through a Facebook live broadcast.

Rep. Greg Davids (R - Preston) was there to present a house resolution recognizing Wondrasch's VFW Lifetime Achievement Award.