Motorcycle accident in Rushford sends two to the hospital

Two people were injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Rushford Saturday afternoon.



The accident happened on Highway 16 at Elm Street.

A Ford Taurus leaving a Kwik Trip parking lot hit a Harley Davidson heading east on Highway 16.

William Starks,46, was driving the Harley and Cori Hollingshead, 45, was his passenger. The pair were not wearing helmets.

They were taken to St. Mary's with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Taurus, 87-year-old Alma Syvertson, was not injured.